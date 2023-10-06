25 days left for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan have only 25 days left to leave the country and face deportation.

Foreigners living illegally must leave Pakistan by October 31 or law enforcement agencies will ensure their arrest and deportation.

It is worth a mention that in the meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan recently, it had been decided to take strict action against the illegal immigrants living in Pakistan and the trade and properties of illegal immigrants.