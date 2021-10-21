25 development schemes approved in Sargodha district

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Development Committee held with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia in the chair on Tuesday and approved 25 schemes under the Annual Development Programme and Community Development Programme of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 260 million.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Shoaib Niswana, Deputy Director Development Waqas Ranjha, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and officers of departments concerned. The meeting also reviewed 115 different schemes of various departments.