25 development schemes completed in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :District government claimed to have completed 25 out of 157 development schemes with estimated cost worth Rs. 12 billion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi chaired meeting in this regard here on Friday.

He instructed officers concerned to expedite work on projects and with using good quality material in all of them.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman gave a briefing over allocation of funds for different projects initiated in different nooks and corners of the city.