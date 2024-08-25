25 Die As Coaster Plunges Into A Deep Ditch
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) At least 25 passengers have died and several others received serious injuries when a coaster fell into a ditch in Rawalpindi's Kahuta Tehsil on Sunday.
The ill-fated coaster was travelling to Azad Kashmir. Rescue operation has been started.
According to the details, the tragic accident took place near Girari Bridge, Kahuta Road Kallar Syedan where a passenger coaster en route to Palandri, Azad Kashmir went out of control and fell into a deep ditch resulting in massive casualties.
Rescue 1122 spokesman, Muhammad Usman confirmed APP that 25 people have died in the accident so far.
He informed that 23 bodies were recovered from the accident spot.
He said that the bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ Hospital, Kallar Syedan, where 2 more seriously injured could not survive and died. "The dead include 20 men, 5 women and 1 child", he said.
He said that rescue personnel from Tehsil Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Rawalpindi were engaged in the rescue operation in which more than 25 rescue personnel and 12 emergency services vehicles are participating.
The spokesperson further informed that the condition of one more injured was still critical. The reason for the accident still not known.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two mine workers die12 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid2 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident2 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA2 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA2 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession2 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine2 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system2 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather2 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure2 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident2 hours ago
-
Miani Forest, a historical gem3 hours ago