25 Drug Addicts Sent For Rehab; Campaign Against Narcotics Yields Over Half Ton Hashish Recovery

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Over two dozen drug addicts have been sent to rehabilitation centres under a crackdown against narcotics operational, on the orders of Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Dr. Ehsan Sadiq in south Punjab, yielding recovery of over half a ton hashish and sent over 1400 drug dealers and peddlars behind bars

Giving an update on the campaign still operational in south Punjab, AIGP spokesman said that 1370 drug peddlars, 94 dealers have been arrested while 512 kilogram of Hashish, 45 kilogram of haroin, 30 kg of opium, 100 kg hemp leaf, and 3 kilogram of ICE was recovered.

Total 1480 cases have been registered and 245 drug retailers or dealers were those booked under section C-9 that can lead them to life jail or death sentence at the most.

Spokesman said that in addition to crackdown on narcotics dealers and retailers, south Punjab police was also picking up drug addicts and sending them to rehabilitation centres to get them out of the addiction and make them survive as normal persons. Total 25 drug addicts have so far been sent for their rehabilitation.

AIGP said that the ongoing campaign largely focused on freeing educational institutions from the menace of drugs to save younger generation.

Other recoveries included 48000 litres of alcoholic liquid, and 14500 litres of Lahan while 142 distilleries were unearthed.

AIGP commended CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar for recovery of 1.5 kilogram of ICE in a day on Tuesday.

