25 Education Department employees promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 25 officials of the education Department have been promoted as junior clerks in scale-11 on the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee under 20 per cent quota of class-IV employees.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmad Siyan also distributed promotion letters among 25 promotees including 21 male and four female officials in a formal ceremony.

The departmental promotion committee had conducted type test of class-IV employees out of them only 25 officials succeeded in the test after which the promotion committee recommended for their promotion as junior clerks in scale-1, he added.