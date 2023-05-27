25 employees promoted

UrduPoint.com

Twenty-five employees of the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) have been promoted in the next grades on recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Twenty-five employees of the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) have been promoted in the next grades on recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee.

Addressing a letter distribution ceremony here on Saturday, Divisional Commissioner/Administration MCF Madam Silwat Saeed said that the MCF employees were waiting for their promotion for the last 15 years.

Now the departmental promotion committee recommended promotion of 25 employees in next grades including 6 employees in grade-17 as Superintendents, 14 employees in grade-16 as Head Clerks and 5 employees in grade-14 as Senior Clerks.

She also distributed promotion letters among these employees and directed them to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly for bringing laurel for their department by providing quality service to the masses.

Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Watto and others were also present on the occasion.

