25 Factories Demolished Over Violation Of Environmental Laws
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu has said that all possible resources and means would be used to prevent burning of crops residue and violation of environmental laws in the province.
He said that in this connection, 25 factories were demolished and 23 other units were sealed over violation of environmental laws. Likewise, the violators were fined Rs 92 lakh during the last one-and-a-half months.
The secretary said that the field formations of the department would play an active role in this campaign as a crackdown on environmental pollution had also been started.
Meanwhile, according to a recent environmental study, toxic emissions generated by crop burning prolong smog is detrimental to health.
Recently, in a statement Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the second phase of an anti-smog campaign would be launched over the next three months.
In this phase, the environmental protection laws and regulations would be rigorously enforced in industries, agriculture, traffic and other sectors.
She noted that the first phase, which spanned three months, had focused on providing relevant facilities, technical assistance, equipment and technology across all sectors and formations.
The senior minister has warned that violations of environmental laws will result in penalties, fines and arrests. She also affirmed the commitment to impose a complete ban on plastic, adding Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally was personally overseeing its implementation.
