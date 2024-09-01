Open Menu

25 Factories Demolished Over Violation Of Environmental Laws

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

25 factories demolished over violation of environmental laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu has said that all possible resources and means would be used to prevent burning of crops residue and violation of environmental laws in the province.

He said that in this connection, 25 factories were demolished and 23 other units were sealed over violation of environmental laws. Likewise, the violators were fined Rs 92 lakh during the last one-and-a-half months.

The secretary said that the field formations of the department would play an active role in this campaign as a crackdown on environmental pollution had also been started.

Meanwhile, according to a recent environmental study, toxic emissions generated by crop burning prolong smog is detrimental to health.

Recently, in a statement Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the second phase of an anti-smog campaign would be launched over the next three months.

In this phase, the environmental protection laws and regulations would be rigorously enforced in industries, agriculture, traffic and other sectors.

She noted that the first phase, which spanned three months, had focused on providing relevant facilities, technical assistance, equipment and technology across all sectors and formations.

The senior minister has warned that violations of environmental laws will result in penalties, fines and arrests. She also affirmed the commitment to impose a complete ban on plastic, adding Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally was personally overseeing its implementation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Punjab Agriculture Traffic Maryam Aurangzeb All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

16 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

16 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

20 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

20 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

21 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

23 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

24 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

24 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan