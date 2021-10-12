25 factory workers injured as bus overturns in Pattoki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 25 people, including women, were injured when a private factory bus overturned on Kahna road Pattoki on Tuesday.

According to Rescue officials, the incident was occurred near Kahna road, when the driver of the speeding vehicle lost control while making a sharp turn, a private news channel reported.

The rescue team reached on the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

The injured workers said the accident took place due to the driver's negligence.