25 farmers booked on water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Police booked 25 farmers for stealing canal water for irrigating their crops here at a nearby village on Tuesday.

According to the irrigation department source, a departmental team during inspection found that farmers, all were belonged to Chak 275-GB, had widened the canal (Mohga) to irrigate their crops illegally. The team got registered a case against a farmer Babar and 24 others.