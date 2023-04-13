25 female volunteer teams providing services at Grand Holy Mosque

Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, through the agency for women's social, voluntary and humanitarian services, is organising the work of 25 female volunteer teams, as well as that of other volunteer teams providing services at the Grand Mosque during the Holy Month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, through the agency for women's social, voluntary and humanitarian services, is organising the work of 25 female volunteer teams, as well as that of other volunteer teams providing services at the Grand Mosque during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

Assistants to President General for Women's Development Affairs Dr. Alanoud bint Khalid Al-Aboud said the teams were carrying out various health and social services at the mosque, including organising people's movement according to the crowd management plan and providing services to elderly women and people with disabilities at prayer areas, SPA reported.

Moreover, the teams oversee the cleansing, disinfecting and sanitising operations. They speak several languages and provide guidance for lost women, serve people of different nationalities and distribute Zamzam water bottles, Iftar meals and souvenirs.