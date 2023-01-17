UrduPoint.com

25 Food Points Sealed In Anti-smog Campaign In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 05:55 PM

25 food points sealed in anti-smog campaign in Lahore

The district administration, during its ongoing anti-smog campaign, sealed 25 food outlets in the provincial capital on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration, during its ongoing anti-smog campaign, sealed 25 food outlets in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioners of Shalimar, Model Town, Raiwind, City and Cantonment took action in their areas against the food points.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that anti-smog campaign would continue without discrimination.

He said that special teams were in the field to take action while all the ACs have been directed to take measures in this regard.

Related Topics

Raiwind Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Over 320,000 children received anti-polio drops

Over 320,000 children received anti-polio drops

9 seconds ago
 KP CM takes cabinet on board about assembly dissol ..

KP CM takes cabinet on board about assembly dissolution; thanked cabinet members ..

59 seconds ago
 Umrah insurance cost reduced for overseas pilgrims ..

Umrah insurance cost reduced for overseas pilgrims by 63% from Jan.10

1 minute ago
 SC intends to early conclude NAB amendment case : ..

SC intends to early conclude NAB amendment case : Chief Justice of Pakistan Just ..

1 minute ago
 Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

1 minute ago
 DG SBP distributes cash prizes among medal winning ..

DG SBP distributes cash prizes among medal winning athletes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.