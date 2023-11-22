25 gamblers busted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The City Police have arrested 25 alleged gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

Police said raids were conducted at different points where gambling was under way on cards and 'Luddo', and various gamblers including Nadeem, Naeem, Saleem, Waheed, Wasif, Wakeel, Shakeel, Rehman, Abdul Kareem, Shafique, Tahir, Talish, Waqas, Ibrahim, Nouman, Shafqat Awan and others were rounded up.

The police also recovered stake money of Rs 847,920 from them.

Police also recovered three motorcycles and two cars from gamblers. Further investigation was under way.