25 Gamblers Held, Stake Money Recovered In Multan

1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:43 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 25 gamblers and also recovered stake money worth Rs2,08,000 and gambling stuff including mobile phones and motorcycle from their possession.

SHO Mumtazabad Shoban Khalid Goraya along with his team raided and arrested the gamblers.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mumtazabad Syed Azhar Raza Gillani while holding a press conference said that the crackdown was being launched against criminal elements on large scale to eliminate crime from the society.

Police have also registered cases against the accused and started legal action.

