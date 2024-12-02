25 Gangs Busted, 526 POs Arrested During 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 08:22 PM
The police have busted out 25 criminal gangs by arresting their 60 active members in addition to 526 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during November 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The police have busted out 25 criminal gangs by arresting their 60 active members in addition to 526 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during November 2024.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police recovered stolen property worth Rs.18.232 million in addition to 123 motorcycles, 19 cattle, 14 mobile phones, 42 pistols (30-bore) and 2 guns from the possession of the criminals and registered 27 cases against them.
He further said that the police arrested 477 court absconders and 526 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 110 POs of category-A.
The police also nabbed 456 drug traffickers and recovered 225.335 kilograms (kg) charas, 5.560 kg heroin, 2.820 kg ice, 25.700 kg bhakki (poppy dust), 660 liters un-distilled wine and 6018 liters liquor from their possession.
Similarly, the police arrested 289 illicit weapon holders and recovered 248 pistols, 18 guns, 8 rifles, 10 Kalashnikovs, 4 repeaters and hundreds of bullets/cartridges besides arresting 229 gamblers along with bet money during this period, he added.
Recent Stories
NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers
Two people, including a minor injured in wild Bear attack in IIOJK
CDA vows high-tech crackdown on encroachments
Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees
Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget standoff
Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets
October 5 protest: ATCs grant interim bail to Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan in four cas ..
IHC orders to give ex-navy officials access to relevant record
Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches
Chemical industry provides key linkages for products tech: PCJCCI
Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 i ..
UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA vows high-tech crackdown on encroachments1 minute ago
-
October 5 protest: ATCs grant interim bail to Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan in four cases1 minute ago
-
IHC orders to give ex-navy officials access to relevant record1 minute ago
-
UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort5 minutes ago
-
SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism against Gender-Based violence'6 minutes ago
-
Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh12 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitating citizen6 minutes ago
-
Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore35 minutes ago
-
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about law & order14 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch telemedicine services at basic health units3 minutes ago
-
Police to constitute special squads for action against signal violators3 minutes ago
-
Thar Coal produces affordable electricity, but transmission challenges hold back promise of low-cost ..29 minutes ago