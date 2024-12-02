25 gangs busted, 526 POs arrested during 2024

The police have busted out 25 criminal gangs by arresting their 60 active members in addition to 526 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during November 2024

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police recovered stolen property worth Rs.18.232 million in addition to 123 motorcycles, 19 cattle, 14 mobile phones, 42 pistols (30-bore) and 2 guns from the possession of the criminals and registered 27 cases against them.

He further said that the police arrested 477 court absconders and 526 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 110 POs of category-A.

The police also nabbed 456 drug traffickers and recovered 225.335 kilograms (kg) charas, 5.560 kg heroin, 2.820 kg ice, 25.700 kg bhakki (poppy dust), 660 liters un-distilled wine and 6018 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, the police arrested 289 illicit weapon holders and recovered 248 pistols, 18 guns, 8 rifles, 10 Kalashnikovs, 4 repeaters and hundreds of bullets/cartridges besides arresting 229 gamblers along with bet money during this period, he added.