UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Held, Drugs And Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

25 held, drugs and weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested 25 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed seven drug-pushers and recovered 2.4-kg hashish and 38-litre liquor from them.

In crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 18 persons and recovered 16 pistols, one repeater, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates wins Tour de France for 2nd cons ..

8 minutes ago

Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influence ..

11 minutes ago

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

52 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.