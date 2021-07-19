25 held, drugs and weapons seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested 25 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed seven drug-pushers and recovered 2.4-kg hashish and 38-litre liquor from them.

In crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 18 persons and recovered 16 pistols, one repeater, one gun and a number of bullets from them.