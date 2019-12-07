UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Held For Decanting, Selling Petrol Illegally In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:18 PM

25 held for decanting, selling petrol illegally in Faisalabad

Police arrested 25 shopkeepers for decanting, selling petrol illegally and fireworks material in different parts of the city during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) -:Police arrested 25 shopkeepers for decanting, selling petrol illegally and fireworks material in different parts of the city during last 24 hours.

According to police, police raided at Aminpur Bazaar and arrested Feezan and 3 others for selling fireworks material.

Police also nabbed Muzamal, Ihtesham, Tayyab, Ihsan Khalid, Sajawal, Abbas, Qasim, Aslam, Shahid, Umar Khatab, Muzamal, Shahid, Muneer Ahmed, Iqbal, Nisar, Khalid Khan, Umar and Jeery for selling petrol and decanting LPG illegally.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police

Recent Stories

Private school fined for throwing garbage on road

46 seconds ago

Junaid Jamshed becomes top trend on third annivers ..

18 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed in Terrorist Attack on Bu ..

9 minutes ago

India can't suppress indigenous Kashmir liberation ..

20 minutes ago

Communications ministry revenue increases massivel ..

20 minutes ago

Al-Azizia reference: IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's ap ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.