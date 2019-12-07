25 held for decanting, selling petrol illegally in Faisalabad

Police arrested 25 shopkeepers for decanting, selling petrol illegally and fireworks material in different parts of the city during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) -:Police arrested 25 shopkeepers for decanting, selling petrol illegally and fireworks material in different parts of the city during last 24 hours.

According to police, police raided at Aminpur Bazaar and arrested Feezan and 3 others for selling fireworks material.

Police also nabbed Muzamal, Ihtesham, Tayyab, Ihsan Khalid, Sajawal, Abbas, Qasim, Aslam, Shahid, Umar Khatab, Muzamal, Shahid, Muneer Ahmed, Iqbal, Nisar, Khalid Khan, Umar and Jeery for selling petrol and decanting LPG illegally.