25 held for doing wheelie in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 25 bikers on the charge of one-wheeling from different areas of the district.

A police spokesperson said in a crackdown on wheelie doers, arrested 25 youngsters and confiscated their motorcycles.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.