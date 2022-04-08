UrduPoint.com

25 Held For Doing Wheelie In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 03:44 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 25 bikers on the charge of one-wheeling from different areas of the district.

A police spokesperson said in a crackdown on wheelie doers, arrested 25 youngsters and confiscated their motorcycles.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

