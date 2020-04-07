UrduPoint.com
25 Held For Flying Kite In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:12 PM

25 held for flying kite in Bahawalpur

Police arrested 25 people from various parts of the city for flying kites

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Police arrested 25 people from various parts of the city for flying kites.

Police said on Tuesday that police teams conducted raids in several localities of the city and arrested 25 persons for flying kites.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

DSP City Circle, Shafqat Nadeem Aatta said that action would continue against those involved in kite flying.

