25 held for illegal LPG decanting, sale of loose petrol in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The civil defense teams have arrested 25 shopkeepers on the charge of illegally decanting liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and selling loose petrol.

A spokesman said that teams of Civil Defence, along with local police, checked various areas of the city, and arrested Asim, Abdur Rasheed, Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Khalil Ahmad, Kashif and Danish from Samanabad Phattak area, Umar Hayat from Fish Farm area, Arif from Noorpur, Faisal from Boraywala Road, Tahir Parvaiz from Qabristan Mor, Adnan, Ghulam Mustafa, Bilal Hussain, Shehzad, Shakeel and Rizwan from Bhatta Stop, Shakeel Ahmad from Shahi Chowk, Shahid Ali from Adam Chowk, Siddique from Dera Sain Graveyard area, Shakeel from Churagh Hotel area, Usman and Basit Ali from Bilal Town, Owais Nazeer and Irfan from Fareed Chowk.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them.