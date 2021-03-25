UrduPoint.com
25 Held With Drugs, Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

25 held with drugs, weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 25 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offender and seven drug-1pushers and recovered 4.9-kg hashish and 140-litre liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered nine pistols, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

