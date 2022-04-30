UrduPoint.com

25 Houses, Valuables Gutted In Badin Fire Incident

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 08:20 AM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Twenty five houses and valuables gutted as fire broke out in two different villages in Badin on Friday.

According to details, the fire sudden engulfed the two villages in Talpur Mohla, Luwari Sharif town and village Allah Dino Soomro (Abu Shaikha) near Badin and fire engulfed twenty five houses and other structures and destroyed all household articles, grain stocks and valuables of the occupants.

Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shahnawaz Khan personally supervised relief and rescue operation till the complete control over the fire.

No casualty was reported as a result of the fires in both the villages.

