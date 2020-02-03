25 illegal housing schemes sealed in two months in Faisalabad

As many as 25 illegal housing schemes were sealed/demolished during the last two months while sale & purchase of plots of these housing schemes have also been banned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 25 illegal housing schemes were sealed/demolished during the last two months while sale & purchase of plots of these housing schemes have also been banned.

This was stated by Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Suhail Khawaja while briefing the parliamentarians in a meeting on Monday.

Special Assistant to CM Malik Umar Farooq, other members of provincial assembly Adil Parvez Gujjar, Latif Nazar, Shakil Shahid, Mian Khayal Kastru, Mian Waris Aziz and representatives of Faizulla Kamoka and Mian Farrukh Habib were present in the meeting.

MD WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch, ADG Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmud, Directors Town Planning and Estate Management Mahar Ayyub, Junaid Manj, Usman Mohsin, Project Director FDA City Suhail Maqsud Punnu and other officers were also attended the meeting.

FDA Director General informed the meeting that 34 FIRs had also been got registered against the developers involved in illegal practice of town planning while 12 challans were also made against the defaulters besides issuing 182 notices to the developers violating the building laws.

He further said the utility departments had also been moved letters against 301 illegal and unapproved housing schemes for not providing utility services i.e. electricity, gas in the illegal housing schemes.

The DG informed that a total recovery of Rs 35.

41 million had also been made from the developers of town planning while recovery campaign had also been accelerated to achieve the targets.

He explained the standards of planning housing schemes and said that preliminary planning permission was prerequisite for establishment of housing schemes having areas of 100 kanal or above besides technical approval of layout plan and finally sanctioning of scheme.

The DG informed that the proposal had been approved by Governing Body of FDA to start the registration of developers of housing colonies to bring the matter in an organized system for ensuring transparency and regulations.

He informed that special cell was working at FDA office for the information, guidance and processing the cases of housing colonies for the facility of the developers.

The DG sought cooperation of parliamentarians for the recovery of dues from the developers and said the Federal Agencies FESCO and SNGPL should also be moved for extending cooperation for not making electrification and providing gas connections in unapproved housing schemes.

The parliamentarians assured their full cooperation regarding undiscriminating operation against the unapproved housing schemes in the large public interest.

They stressed the need for transparent and best services of FDA for raising the confidence of public in this regard.