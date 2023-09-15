25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Capital police on the directions of caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti arrested 25 illegal immigrants from different locations in Islamabad.

The authorities, under the 14 Foreign Act have so far shifted 57 illegal immigrants to Adyala jail and making all arrangements to repatriate them to their home countries, said the press note on Thursday.

The ministry also decided to take action against those Pakistanis who supported illegal immigrants to stay illegally in Pakistan because the stay in Pakistan is only possible in accordance with the law of the land.

Providing support to illegal immigrants in terms of residence, financial support or jobs is a crime under Pakistani law.

The minister in his message also appealed to the citizens to report on 15 against illegal immigrants and respect the law of the land.