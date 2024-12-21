25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISPR declares May 9 sentences a warning for those influenced by what it says political propaganda and falsehoods, urging citizens to refrain from taking law into their own hands in the future

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) The Field General Court Martial on Saturday handed down sentences to 25 individuals involved in the tragic events of May 9, according to an ISPR statement.

The sentences were announced after thorough examination of evidence and the completion of the proper legal proceedings. All convicted individuals were provided with their full legal rights during the process, ISPR confirmed.

May 9 events described as a dark chapter

The ISPR statement highlighted the politically instigated violence, arson, and vandalism of May 9, 2023, which left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s history. On that day, armed forces' installations, including memorials of martyrs, were systematically attacked and desecrated under the influence of a hateful and false political narrative.

The statement further emphasized that no one can be allowed to impose their will through political terrorism. Following this “Black Day,” detailed investigations were conducted, and irrefutable evidence was collected against those involved.

Some cases were referred to the Field General Court Martial, where the trials were conducted in accordance with the law.

On December 13, 2024, a seven-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the pending cases to be concluded.

In the first phase, sentences were issued to 25 individuals. ISPR stated that these decisions mark a significant milestone in delivering justice to the nation. Further sentences for other accused individuals will be announced after the completion of their legal processes.

Jinnah House Attack: Jan Muhammad Khan sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI). Jinnah House Attack: Muhammad Imran Mehboob sentenced to 10 years RI. GHQ Attack: Raja Muhammad Ehsan sentenced to 10 years RI. Punjab Regimental Centre (Mardan) Attack: Rehmatullah sentenced to 10 years RI. PAF Base Mianwali Attack: Anwar Khan sentenced to 10 years RI. Bannu Cantt Attack: Muhammad Afaq Khan sentenced to 9 years RI. Chakdara Fort Attack: Dawood Khan sentenced to 7 years RI. Jinnah House Attack: Faheem Haider sentenced to 6 years RI. Multan Cantt Checkpost Attack: Zahid Khan sentenced to 4 years RI. Punjab Regimental Centre (Mardan) Attack: Yasir Nawaz sentenced to 2 years RI.

There are 15 others who have been convicted for their role in May 9 riots.

The ISPR declared the May 9 sentences a warning for those influenced by what it said the political propaganda and falsehoods. It urged citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands in the future.

Besides it, the several accused individuals faced trials in the anti-terrorism courts.

The statement reiterated that the complete justice would be achieved when the masterminds and planners of May 9 riots are punished under the Constitution and law.

ISPR added that the justice in the said cases would put an end to the destructive and misleading politics fueled by the violence.

All the convicted individuals retain their right to appeal and pursue further legal remedies.