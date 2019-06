25 injured as bus overturned in Faisalabad

As many as 25 passengers were suffered injuries when a bus overturned due to over speeding near Samundri on Rajana road late Thursday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) -:As many as 25 passengers were suffered injuries when a bus overturned due to over speeding near Samundri on Rajana road late Thursday night.

Rescue 1122 said that a bus carrying passengers was on its way to Faisalabad from Multan when it overturned due to over speeding near Turrianwala Adda. As a result, 25 passengers including women sustained injuries.The rescue team shifted 15 injured persons to THQ hospital Samundri whereas 10 were shifted to Civil Hospital Toba Tek Singh, rescue sources said.

The injured included--Ahmed Raza of Kamalia, Rafique Samundri, Raheela of Jahania, Khursheeda Bibi of Jahania, Arshad of Jahania, Noor Muhammad of Nawab Shah, Muhammad Ishaq of Nawab Shah, Yasmin of Abdul Hakeem, Shakeela of Khanewal, Muhammad Azeem of Khanewal, Muhammad Amin of Faisalabad, Ali Hassan, Naseem, Abdul Rehman and Munanza of of Chak 12, Samundri,Mumtaz of Multan, Azam of Bahawalpur, Muhammad Ashraf of 285-JB, Tahir, Akhtar Bibi and Ramzan of Faisalabad.First aid was provided to Muneer, Tariq, Haseena and Muhammad Asif.