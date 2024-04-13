25 injured as bus turns turtle near Margalla hills

At least 25 people were injured when a Peshawar-bound passenger bus from Lahore flipped turtle on GT road near Margalla hills in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station on Saturday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) At least 25 people were injured when a Peshawar-bound passenger bus from Lahore flipped turtle on GT road near Margalla hills in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station on Saturday. Five of them were critically injured.

The ill-fated bus was carrying both domestic and foreign members of Tableeghi Jamaat to Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Peshawarwhen it was turtle on the slick road close to Margalla Hills, police and medical sources told. As result, twenty-five people were hurt.

The five critically injured patients including Uzbek nationals were transferred from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals in Taxila to Rawalpindi.

Taxila Police opened a case and started a formal inquiry.