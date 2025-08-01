Open Menu

25 Injured As Islamabad Express Derails Near Kala Shah Kaku

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM

25 injured as Islamabad Express derails near Kala Shah Kaku

At least 25 passengers were injured when four coaches of the 107-Up Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku on Friday evening, officials said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) At least 25 passengers were injured when four coaches of the 107-Up Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku on Friday evening, officials said.

The train was en route from Lahore to Rawalpindi when the incident occurred. According to railway authorities, four bogies detached from the train and went off the tracks, triggering emergency response from Rescue 1122 and other relevant agencies.

Rescue teams swiftly reached the site and launched a rescue operation.

The injured were given immediate medical attention, while those with serious injuries were transported to nearby hospitals.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways confirmed that Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has taken notice of the derailment. He has directed the CEO Railways and the Divisional Superintendent to reach the scene and oversee the situation. The minister has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident and instructed that a report be submitted within seven days.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan