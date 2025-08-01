25 injured as Islamabad Express derails near Kala Shah Kaku

At least 25 passengers were injured when four coaches of the 107-Up Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku on Friday evening, officials said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) At least 25 passengers were injured when four coaches of the 107-Up Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku on Friday evening, officials said.

The train was en route from Lahore to Rawalpindi when the incident occurred. According to railway authorities, four bogies detached from the train and went off the tracks, triggering emergency response from Rescue 1122 and other relevant agencies.

Rescue teams swiftly reached the site and launched a rescue operation.

The injured were given immediate medical attention, while those with serious injuries were transported to nearby hospitals.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways confirmed that Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has taken notice of the derailment. He has directed the CEO Railways and the Divisional Superintendent to reach the scene and oversee the situation. The minister has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident and instructed that a report be submitted within seven days.