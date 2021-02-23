UrduPoint.com
25 Injured In Hafizabad Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

25 injured in Hafizabad road accident

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :At least twenty five people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Khangah Dogran road of Hafizabad district Punjab, Rescue sources reported on Tuesday evening.

According to details, a bus carrying passengers was going towards Qaderabad from Faisalabad, when it fell into a deep ditch near Khangah Dogran road.

As a result, some twenty five persons travelling by bus received injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Investigations are underway to know the cause of accident.

