25 IPPs project to add 12,464MW to national grid by 2028

As many as 25 projects of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are in various stages of development which on completion will provide 12,464MW electricity to the national grid system

Sources told APP here Tuesday that these projects were facilitated by Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB) and would start coming into operation from 2020 to 2028.

Giving the breakup, they said 1263MW RLNG project being set up near Trimmu Barrage Jhang would be ready by 2020. Similarly, five projects having accumulative capacity of 2047MW would come into line by 2021. The projects included two 330MW each Thar coal power plants, 660MW Thar coal power plant, 7.08MW Riali-II hydropower and 720 Karot Hydropower.

Moreover, four projects with total 2160MW capacity would be ready by 2022 and these were included 330MW Thar coal, 1320MW Thar coal, 870MW Suki Kinari hydropower and 300MW imported coal power plant.

Similarly, they said 1980MW to be added to the system through IPPs in 2023, 2,124MW in 2024, 1,172MW in 2026 and 1,710MW in 2028.

The projects included 700MW Azad Pattan hydropower, 1,124MW Kohala hydropower, 300MW Ashkot hydropower, 640MW Mahl hydropower, 450MW Athmuqam hydropower, 82MW Turtonas-Uzghor hydropower, 163MW Grange Power Limited etc.

It is pertinent to mention here that Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) was created in 1994 as a "One-Window Facilitator" on behalf of the Government of Pakistan (GoP) to promote private investments in power sector.

In 2012 PPIB was made a statutory organization through Private Power and Infrastructure Board Act 2012 (Act VI of 2012).

The role of PPIB has been further expanded by allowing it to facilitate public sector power and related infrastructure projects in IPP mode, for which PPIB's Act has been amended in November 2015. PPIB approves IPPs, issues LOIs & LOSs (including Tripartite LOSs), approves Feasibility Studies, executes Implementation Agreements (IAs) and provides GoP guarantees.

