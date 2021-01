(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration launched a crackdown and retrieved 2.5-kanal state land valuing millions of rupee from the land grabbers in tehsil Shalamar, Kot Donicha, on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi retrieved the land from grabbers and said that every inch of state land would be retrieved.