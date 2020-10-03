2.5 Kanals land retrieved in faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration retrieved more than 2.5 Kanals of state land from land grabbers on Sitiana Road near Gaitanwala Chowk on Saturday.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali supervised the operation while Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ejaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool and AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present.

On the occasion, the commissioner said that land grabbers had illegally occupied 2 Kanals and 11 Marlas of state land worth Rs 408 million near Gaitanwala Chowk on Sitiana Road for the last many years.

The land grabbers had constructed a plaza, shops, and parking site which were demolishedwith heavy machinery.

