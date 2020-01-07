2.5 kg Hashish seized, 15 arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested fifteen (15) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 15 accused recovering 2.

5 Kilogram Hashish, 63 liters liquor, 5 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Revolver 32 bore, 1 gun 12 bore and 1 Rifles 444 bore from them.

They were: Tanveer Abbas s/o Ameer Khan, Shahzeb, Nasar Iqbal, Muhammad Amjad, Ali Raza, Sajid, Nasir Abbas, Ghulam Rasool, Azhar Nadeem, Mudassar Nazir, Usman and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.