2.5 Kg Hashish, Weapons Seized, 7 Arrested

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

2.5 Kg Hashish, weapons seized, 7 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals Kundian police team headed by SHO Hafiz Imran Yaqoob has conducted raids at Dera Bookan and Alam Abad and arrested two drug pushers including Anayat Ullah s/o Muhammad Gul and Muhammad Mumtaz s/o Abdul Ghaffar recovering 2.

5 kilogram Hashish from him.

Khushab Police have also arrested five accused including Zafar, Sher Baz, Zahoor, Zakir and Javed and recovered illegal weapons i.e. 4 Kalashnikovs, 2 Magazines, 2 pistol 30 bore, 1 revolver 32 bore. 1 rifle 7 mm and Rs. 5000 in cash from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

