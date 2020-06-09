UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.5 Kg Heroin, 8 Weapons Recovered; 7 Arrested

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:26 PM

2.5 kg heroin, 8 weapons recovered; 7 arrested

Police have arrested seven accused including a drug pusher and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused including a drug pusher and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said here Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals Piplan, Minawali and Mosa Khel police teams conducted raids within their limits and arrested 7 accused and recovered 2.

5 Kg Heroin, 2 Kalashnikov, 5 Pistol 30 bore, 9 mm and 1 Gun 12 bore from them.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Imran Khan, Zaka Ullah alias Zaki Musali, Muhammad Usman,Muhammad Shakir, Khushi Muhammad, Sameer Khan and Muhammad Yousaf.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police Piplan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council bring in top fitness coaches ..

14 minutes ago

Younis Khan appointed as batting coach for upcomin ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting of federal cabinet

3 minutes ago

Brazil's Parliament Refuses to Use Health Ministry ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Purchases S-400, S-350 Ai ..

3 minutes ago

7 police officers reshuffled

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.