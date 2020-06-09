2.5 kg heroin, 8 weapons recovered; 7 arrested

Police have arrested seven accused including a drug pusher and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused including a drug pusher and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said here Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals Piplan, Minawali and Mosa Khel police teams conducted raids within their limits and arrested 7 accused and recovered 2.

5 Kg Heroin, 2 Kalashnikov, 5 Pistol 30 bore, 9 mm and 1 Gun 12 bore from them.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Imran Khan, Zaka Ullah alias Zaki Musali, Muhammad Usman,Muhammad Shakir, Khushi Muhammad, Sameer Khan and Muhammad Yousaf.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.