2.5 Kgs Hashish, weapons seized, 7 arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police ( range) spokesman on Monday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals Kundian police team headed by SHO Hafiz Imran Yaqoob has conducted raids at Dera Bookan and Alam Abad and arrested two drug pushers including Anayat Ullah s/o Muhammad Gul and Muhammad Mumtaz s/o Abdul Ghaffar recovering 2.

5 kilograms Hashish from him.

Khushab Police have also arrested five accused including Zafar, Sher Baz, Zahoor, Zakir and Javed and recovered illegal weapons i.e. 4 Kalashnikovs, 2 Magazines, 2 pistol 30 bore, 1 revolver 32 bore. 1 rifle 7 mm and Rs. 5000 in cash from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.