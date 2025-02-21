25 killed, 1295 injured in RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) At least 25 persons were killed and 1295 injured in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 555 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 745 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 714 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 445 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

According to the data, 1069 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 146 motorcars, 31 vans, 13 passenger buses, 40 trucks and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.