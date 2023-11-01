Open Menu

25 Killed During Skirmishes Between Warring Tribes In Kurram

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 08:59 PM

At least 25 people were killed during skirmishes between warring tribes over land dispute in Kurram tribal districts so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) At least 25 people were killed during skirmishes between warring tribes over land dispute in Kurram tribal districts so far.

According to an official statement here issued by a spokesman of Home Department KP, the rival tribes now agreed to vacate the bunkers and trenches in affected areas of Kurram district where the situation started towards improvement due to efforts of Khyber Government and law enforcement agencies.

Several peace jirgas were held during last week attended by the area elders and representatives of the Government and law enforcement agencies that brought significant improvement in the area.

The government was trying to open all roads in one of two days so that delivery of medicines, food and other necessary commodities could be ensured.

The work of the special land commission to settle the land dispute was about to complete and tribal elders of both sides especially Kohat peace jirga's role for maintaining peace was praised worthy.

