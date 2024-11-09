Open Menu

25 Killed, Multiple Injured In Quetta Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) At least 25 people were killed on the spot while 30 others including women and children were critically injured in a bomb explosion near Quetta' s railway station marking the latest incident of unrest in Balochistan.

According to Edhi official sources,the blast occurred just as passengers were preparing for departures and predicted that the death toll may rise further, a private news channels reported.

Rescue and security teams swiftly responded to the incident and shifted the bodies and the injured to Quetta' s Civil Hospital for medical attention. Some of the injured were also being treated at the trauma centre.

Emergency has been declared in the Civil Hospital and doctors and paramedical staff immediately called for duty.

Railway officials said that at the time of the blast, which occurred near the ticket booth, two trains were scheduled to depart, and a large number of passengers was present on the platform.

SSP (Operations) Muhammad Baloch told that at the time of the blast, a large number of passengers were present on the platform to depart in two trains.

Jafar Express was about to leave for Peshawar, he said, adding that the Crime Scene Unit reached the spot and the nature of the blast was being determined. He further suspected it to be a suicide blast.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, initiating an inquiry into the nature of the blast.

Shahid Rind, the spokesperson for the provincial government, claimed police and security teams had reached the spot, adding that a report about the incident had been sought.

He further said that the nature of the blast was being determined, while emergency had been declared in hospitals. The spokesman further said that the extent of damages was also being calculated.

