25 Killed, Multiple Injured In Quetta Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) At least 25 people were killed on the spot while 30 others including women and children were critically injured in a bomb explosion near Quetta' s railway station marking the latest incident of unrest in Balochistan.
According to Edhi official sources,the blast occurred just as passengers were preparing for departures and predicted that the death toll may rise further, a private news channels reported.
Rescue and security teams swiftly responded to the incident and shifted the bodies and the injured to Quetta' s Civil Hospital for medical attention. Some of the injured were also being treated at the trauma centre.
Emergency has been declared in the Civil Hospital and doctors and paramedical staff immediately called for duty.
Railway officials said that at the time of the blast, which occurred near the ticket booth, two trains were scheduled to depart, and a large number of passengers was present on the platform.
SSP (Operations) Muhammad Baloch told that at the time of the blast, a large number of passengers were present on the platform to depart in two trains.
Jafar Express was about to leave for Peshawar, he said, adding that the Crime Scene Unit reached the spot and the nature of the blast was being determined. He further suspected it to be a suicide blast.
Security forces have cordoned off the area, initiating an inquiry into the nature of the blast.
Shahid Rind, the spokesperson for the provincial government, claimed police and security teams had reached the spot, adding that a report about the incident had been sought.
He further said that the nature of the blast was being determined, while emergency had been declared in hospitals. The spokesman further said that the extent of damages was also being calculated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest suspect in injured condition3 minutes ago
-
Acting President, PM strongly condemn Quetta Railway Station blast3 minutes ago
-
Quetta railways station blast: 21 dead, over 30 Injured in suspected suicide attack3 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns Quetta blast, orders transparent investigation, support for affected families13 minutes ago
-
Explosion occurs at Quetta railway station, multiple injured2 hours ago
-
WCLA stops all types of tourism programmes till Nov 1711 hours ago
-
Poor road safety measures claim the lives of two motorcyclists12 hours ago
-
Delegation of officers from Customs visit SSU headquarters12 hours ago
-
Acting President congratulates Pakistan cricket team over victory against Australia12 hours ago
-
NIPA delegation calls on Governor Punjab12 hours ago
-
Financial loss of Israel's aggression in Gaza estimated at $23b: Ambassador Moghaddam12 hours ago
-
4 martyred personnel of security forces laid to rest with full military honors13 hours ago