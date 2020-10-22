UrduPoint.com
2.5 Km Long Road Inauguration In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Local member of Provincial Assembly Niaz Hussain inaugurated a 2.5 km road stretched across the area called Lasori Khar

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Local member of Provincial Assembly Niaz Hussain inaugurated a 2.5 km road stretched across the area called Lasori Khar.

Talking to media persons after opening ceremony, the MPA said they were vying hard to eliminate people's deprivations belonged to 278 constituency of the provincial assembly here.

He said PTI's ideology was to hold focus on under privileged people to get them out of common days crisis and uplift their standard of living.

He said a large number of development projects were being initiated in under- developed areas to address their poverty level as well as unemployment presented among their youth.

