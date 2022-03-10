25 labourers recovered in Hyderabad

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 09:14 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have recovered 25 persons including women and children who were kept as bonded labours at a brick kiln in Tandojam area.

The police spokesman informed here Thursday that the recovered persons were later produced before the court where they recorded their statements.

The SHO Tandojam police station Kashif Khan Gadahi informed that the persons were kept at a kiln on Khatian Station road in Haji Khan Magsi village.

He said that the recovered people were belonged to the same family.

