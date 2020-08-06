UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.5 Lakh Saplings Would Be Planted During Monsoon Drive In District Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

2.5 Lakh saplings would be planted during monsoon drive in district Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday directed all concerned to plant more than 2.5 lac sapling during the monsoon plantation drive in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday directed all concerned to plant more than 2.5 lac sapling during the monsoon plantation drive in district Abbottabad. He said this while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the plantation campaign.

The drive would be kicked off on the 9th of August where the maximum number of saplings would be planted in district Abbottabad, he also directed people to plant a tree during the upcoming plantation drive as their share.

Talking about the plantation drive the DC said that students, social workers, citizens, social organizations would take part in the campaign and plant a maximum number of saplings in district Abbottabad.

DC Abbottabad also visited Shimla Hill and other areas of Abbottabad city where plantation would be started.

The Forest department also briefed Mughees Sanaullah during his visit to Shimla Hills about the measures and arrangements.

The DC was informed that the Forest Department would provide saplings to Health, education, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) and Agriculture department those would take part in the plantation campaign and have already started initial work. Forest department officials stated that the citizens can also collect saplings to become a part of the plantation drive in the district.

Additional DC Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, District Forest Officer (DFO) Gallies, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad, Assistant Director Local Government, Tehsildar and revenue department officials were also present during the visit of the city.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Water Agriculture Company Visit August All Government Share

Recent Stories

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

5 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

15 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

4 minutes ago

Macron visits traumatised Lebanon after deadly meg ..

4 minutes ago

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah appointed as Spl Judge - An ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.