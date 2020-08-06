2.5 Lakh saplings would be planted during monsoon drive in district Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday directed all concerned to plant more than 2.5 lac sapling during the monsoon plantation drive in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday directed all concerned to plant more than 2.5 lac sapling during the monsoon plantation drive in district Abbottabad. He said this while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the plantation campaign.

The drive would be kicked off on the 9th of August where the maximum number of saplings would be planted in district Abbottabad, he also directed people to plant a tree during the upcoming plantation drive as their share.

Talking about the plantation drive the DC said that students, social workers, citizens, social organizations would take part in the campaign and plant a maximum number of saplings in district Abbottabad.

DC Abbottabad also visited Shimla Hill and other areas of Abbottabad city where plantation would be started.

The Forest department also briefed Mughees Sanaullah during his visit to Shimla Hills about the measures and arrangements.

The DC was informed that the Forest Department would provide saplings to Health, education, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) and Agriculture department those would take part in the plantation campaign and have already started initial work. Forest department officials stated that the citizens can also collect saplings to become a part of the plantation drive in the district.

Additional DC Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, District Forest Officer (DFO) Gallies, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad, Assistant Director Local Government, Tehsildar and revenue department officials were also present during the visit of the city.