Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

25 'land grabers' held during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has arrested as many as 25 people allegedly involved in land grabbing from various areas of the city during last week.

According to police spokesman, the accused were nabbed during anti-encroachment drive being conducted across the city to vacate the state land.

The suspects were shifted to relevant police stations after lodging FIRs against them. He said joint operations were conducted in collaboration with CDA and Islamabad administration.

Around 1257 kanal government land valuing Rs 1557 million was retrieved from the occupiers, he maintained.

Around 50 kanal was recovered in the jurisdiction of Golra police station followed by 1000 kanal at Noon police station and 150 kanal in the area of Sabzi Mandi police.

Similarly, the illegal possession of diplomat shuttle service was also recovered after arresting the culprits, he added.

"The land grabbing would not be allowed in the Federal capital and the law will take its course if someone found illegally occupying land of other," the spokesman said while quoting IG Islamabad.

