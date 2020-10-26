UrduPoint.com
25 Land Record Computerization Centers To Open Soon: Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Revenue and Estate Departments will launch 25 computerization centers for land record across Khyber Pakhtunkwa to expedite digitalization process and facilitate public.

Minister for Higher education and Information said that digitisation of the departmental data was expedited to establish centralized data warehouses for data safety purpose.

He said the Revenue and Estate Departments have collected Rs 1.6 billion and Rs 4.4 billion as tax already respectively in the first quarter of current fiscal year after ongoing reforms in the departments.

Bangash said that now people would easily obtain E-stamp papers through introducing transparent and nominal payment systems.

He said the people would soon be able to obtain succession certificate directly from NADRA easily.

He said the revenue academy would train new Patwaris and impart them computer and digital training.

The minister said that meritocracy would be upheld in new recruitment process in order to replace old rusted Partwai culture .

He said the new recruitment of educated Patwaris would be done through ETEA test.

