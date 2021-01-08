25 lawbreakers including two gamblers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 25 outlaws including 14 for possessing liquor, drugs and weapons, three kite sellers, two gamblers, two proclaimed offenders, two drug peddlers and three for fireworks besides recovering 1430 kites, 18 kite flying string rolls, fireworks and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police held 14 accused for possessing a liquor bottle, 30 liter liquor, 1690 grams charras and a 30 bore pistol.

He said, City, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Kahuta, Waris Khan, Westridge, Murree and Gujar Khan police conducted operations in their jurisdictions and apprehended Rehmatullah, Ali Qureshi, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sajid Munir, Hamza, Waqar Ahmed, Usama Khursheed, Waqas, Adnan, Fawad, Muhammad Rehan, Rehman Farooq, Nasir Abbas and Sohail for possessing a liquor bottle, 30 liter liquor, 1690 grams charras and a 30 bore pistol.

Waris Khan police held two namely Hamza Aziz and Arbab Safdar allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police also recovered cash stake money Rs 5000, three mobile phones, a rifle, a 30 bore pistol and other items from their possession.

Police also arrested two kite sellers namely Nosherwan, Abdullah and Usaama Khursheed and recovered 1430 kites and 18 kite flying string rolls.

Similarly, Gungmandi police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up three accused namely Muhammad Akram, Zeeshan and Nafees for making fireworks in a wedding ceremony.

Gujar Khan police acting on a tip off conducted raids and arrested two drug peddlers namely Zubair Shah and Imran and recovered 1020 and 520 grams heroin from their possession respectively.

Meanwhile, Taxila and Saddar police stations raided and held Amjad Masih and Arslan, two proclaimed offenders of A category.