UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Lawbreakers Including Two Gamblers Netted

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

25 lawbreakers including two gamblers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 25 outlaws including 14 for possessing liquor, drugs and weapons, three kite sellers, two gamblers, two proclaimed offenders, two drug peddlers and three for fireworks besides recovering 1430 kites, 18 kite flying string rolls, fireworks and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police held 14 accused for possessing a liquor bottle, 30 liter liquor, 1690 grams charras and a 30 bore pistol.

He said, City, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Kahuta, Waris Khan, Westridge, Murree and Gujar Khan police conducted operations in their jurisdictions and apprehended Rehmatullah, Ali Qureshi, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sajid Munir, Hamza, Waqar Ahmed, Usama Khursheed, Waqas, Adnan, Fawad, Muhammad Rehan, Rehman Farooq, Nasir Abbas and Sohail for possessing a liquor bottle, 30 liter liquor, 1690 grams charras and a 30 bore pistol.

Waris Khan police held two namely Hamza Aziz and Arbab Safdar allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police also recovered cash stake money Rs 5000, three mobile phones, a rifle, a 30 bore pistol and other items from their possession.

Police also arrested two kite sellers namely Nosherwan, Abdullah and Usaama Khursheed and recovered 1430 kites and 18 kite flying string rolls.

Similarly, Gungmandi police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up three accused namely Muhammad Akram, Zeeshan and Nafees for making fireworks in a wedding ceremony.

Gujar Khan police acting on a tip off conducted raids and arrested two drug peddlers namely Zubair Shah and Imran and recovered 1020 and 520 grams heroin from their possession respectively.

Meanwhile, Taxila and Saddar police stations raided and held Amjad Masih and Arslan, two proclaimed offenders of A category.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Drugs Murree Arslan Marriage Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Nasir Gujar Khan Kahuta Taxila Saddar Money From

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

27 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

14 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

14 minutes ago

Crackdown on fuel stations selling smuggled petrol ..

15 minutes ago

CCPO assures security to markets, trade centres

15 minutes ago

Fire erupted in a house in Bajaur

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.