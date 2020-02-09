25 lawbreakers rounded up

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) -:Twenty five persons were rounded up on decanting, selling loose petrol and over speeding here during last 24 hours.

According to official sources here, the Civil Defense department's team caught -- Usman and another from Sani road Jhang Bazaar, Shan and Arasalan from 238-RB, Nisar and Sajid from Chak No 7-JB, Robin and Waleed from Lat stop, Abdul Razaq and Abdullah from Chak No 100-JB, Muhammad Usman, Azeem and Zeeshan from Bilal Nagar on the charge of selling loose petrol and refilling liquid petroleum gas.

Meanwhile, police arrested Umar, Mazhar, Imran, Shafique, Babar Shahzad, Shoaib, Khizar ayyat, allah Buksh, Aslam and Ahmed on the violation of traffic laws.

Separate cases have been registered against accused.