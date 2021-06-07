2.5 m children to be vaccinated during five day anti-polio drive in Balochistan: Bushra

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off on Monday in 33 districts of Balochistan in which children below the age of five years will be vaccinated to secure a polio free future for every child.

Parliamentary Secretary Balochistan for Information Bushra Rind said that at least 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be vaccinated against the crippling disease during the ongoing anti-polio drive.

During this campaign, around 10553 teams of health workers have been constituted to achieve this set target. The teams would visit every house to ensure children are vaccinated with two drops of vaccine to protect them against the poliovirus.

She said that teams of health workers have been deployed at 941 fixed point and 559 transit centres at various locations in the province to vaccinate the children against anti-polio virus. She added that around 8692 mobile teams would also perform duties during the drive.

Bushra Rind said that a fool proof security plan has also been prepared for the protection of polio workers and teams.

"Parents should cooperate with polio workers and administer their children with anti-polio drops which will ultimately help save them from a lifetime of disability," she said.