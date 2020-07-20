UrduPoint.com
2.5 M Saplings To Be Planted In Bajaur During Monsoon:DC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

2.5 m saplings to be planted in Bajaur during monsoon:DC

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) ::The district administration would plant 2.5 million sapling in the district during the monsoon plantation drive under Plant for Pakistan campaign, said Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Khan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Plant for Pakistan Drive here, he said that the forest department would provide free of cost saplings to local people for the monsoon plantation drive.

He said the district administration would make the Plant for Pakistan drive successful like the billion Tree Tsunami, adding that local people would be engaged in the campaign to achieve maximum results.

The DC urged locals to participate in the campaign and help the government to make Pakistan clean and green.

On the occasion, Forest Officer Abid Mumtaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zamin Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazl Rahim, AC Nawogai Habibullah, AAC Ilyas and media persons were present. While DC kicked off the campaign by planting a sapling in Civil Colony in Khar the district capital of Bajaur.

