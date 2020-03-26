25 members parliamentary committee on Covid-19 constituted

In pursuance of a decision made in a joint sitting of parliamentary leaders in National Assembly and senate, the speaker Asad Qaiser in consultation with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Thursday approved constitution of a 25-member parliamentary committee on coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :In pursuance of a decision made in a joint sitting of parliamentary leaders in National Assembly and senate, the speaker Asad Qaiser in consultation with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Thursday approved constitution of a 25-member parliamentary committee on coronavirus.

According to the press release, the notification to give effect to that decision had been issued by the National Assembly secretariat.

The committee would be headed by speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser with twelve parliamentary leaders from National Assembly and thirteen from senate of Pakistan.

As per Terms of reference, the committee would periodically review, monitor and oversee issues related to coronovirus disease and it's impact on the economy.

The committee will also periodically review, monitor and oversee the implementation on National Plan of Action in Coronavirus disease with view to ensuring its expeditious implementation.

The commiittee would appoint a sub committee to prepare detailed ToRs of the parliamentary Committee in view of above.

The periodical report of the committee will be presented to both the Houses of the Parliament.

The committee will comprise Federal Ministers, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Kh. Muhammad Asif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (nominee of PPP parliamentary leader), Asad mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Nawabzada Shah Zain bughti, Amir Haider Azam Khan hoti, Muhammad Akthar mengal and Ghaus Bux Khan Mehar.

The parliamentary leaders from Senate included in the committee were Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Mushahid ullah khan, Sherry Rehman, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Aurangzeb Khan, Mir hasil Khan bezenjo, Maulana Abdul ghafoor hyderi, Siraj Ul Haq,Muhammad Usman Khan kakar, Sitara Ayaz, Dr. Jehanzeb jamaldini, Syed muzaffar Hussain shah and Anwaar ul haq kakar.

Federal ministers for defense Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, Prime Minister's advisor and special assistant Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Dr. Zafar Mirza, respectively will be Ex-officio Members of the Committee.