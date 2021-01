25 mills workers injured in two buses collision

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 25 passengers suffered serious injuries when two buses collided here at Jaranwala-Khurarianwala road on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that two buses carrying workers of Masood Textile Mills and Interloop Mills were on their way when they collided with each other severely near Chak No.60 at Jaranwala-Khurarianwala due to dense fog.Consequently,25 passengers sustained injuries.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and provided first aid to nine persons,while 14 injured were shifted to THQ jaranwala hospital.

The injured persons were identified as-- Azam (36) s/o Falak Sher r/o Chak No.383-GB, Imran (37) s/o Manzoor r/o Adda Hamandka, Shah Jahan (25) s/o Farooq r/o Chak No.648-GB, Nabeela (48) w/o Ashfaq r/o Chak No.59-GB, Fahmeeda (45) w/o Boota resident of Chak No.648-GB, Tasleem (45) w/o Muhammad Umar resident of Chakku Mor, Rukhsana (55) w/o Allah Ditta r/o Chak No.

144-GB, Abid (31) s/o Abdul Ghafoor r/o Raza Abad Jaranwala, Azhar Mehmood (33) s/o Muhammad Akbar r/o islam Pura, Azam (24) s/o Irshad Baig r/o Rahim Yar Khan, Mubasshar (30) s/o Siddique r/o Bilal Park, Muhammad Nadeem (45) s/o Muhammad Muneer r/o Mohallah Anwar Abad, Shahzaib (19) s/o Muhammad Sarwar r/o Faisal Park, Faraz (28) s/o Ahmad Ali r/o Alvi Park, Shafqat Ali (26) s/o Maqsood Ali r/o Muhammad Raza Abad, Zaka Ullah (25) s/o Muhammad Shareef r/o Muhallah Saifiya Park, Liaqat Ali (28) s/o Shaukat Ali r/o Islam Pura, Asim Nazeer (27) s/o Nazeer Ahmad r/o Chak No.381-GB, Asif Javaid (28) s/o Manzoor Ahmad r/o Chak No.580-GB, Shahid Mehmood (22) s/o Liaqat Ali r/o Islam Pura, Saqib (18) s/o Zakir r/o Olakh Chak, Asghar (19) s/o Sheeraz r/o Lolakh Chak, Waseem (26) s/o Aslam r/o Adda Hamandka, Luqman (20) s/o Abdul Ghafoor r/o Adda Hamandka and Owais (22) s/o Muqaddas r/o Adda Hamandka.